UrduPoint.com

47 Booked For Aerial Firing, Violating Marriage Act

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

47 booked for aerial firing, violating marriage act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police raided two wedding ceremonies and arrested 47 accused for violating the marriage act, aerial firing, creating panic and hosting dance parties and recovered cash Rs 73,760, sound systems, weapons and fireworks items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a wedding ceremony and rounded up 33 accused namely Saad, Irfan, Azan, Tahir, Nabeel, Shehbaz, Musa, Waqas, Farhan, Waqar and others for hosting a dance party and aerial firing.

Police recovered Rs 45,000, a sound system, fireworks and other items from their possession.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to net 14 namely Rizwan, Manzoor, Mohsin, Hamza, Junaid, Azeem and others for violating the Marriage and Punjab Sound System Acts. Police also recovered Rs 28,760, a sound system, fireworks and other items from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate operations against aerial firing and violators of the Marriage and Punjab Sound System Acts, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Marriage Rawalpindi Nabeel From

Recent Stories

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

19 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.