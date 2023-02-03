47 booked for aerial firing, violating marriage act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police raided two wedding ceremonies and arrested 47 accused for violating the marriage act, aerial firing, creating panic and hosting dance parties and recovered cash Rs 73,760, sound systems, weapons and fireworks items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a wedding ceremony and rounded up 33 accused namely Saad, Irfan, Azan, Tahir, Nabeel, Shehbaz, Musa, Waqas, Farhan, Waqar and others for hosting a dance party and aerial firing.

Police recovered Rs 45,000, a sound system, fireworks and other items from their possession.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to net 14 namely Rizwan, Manzoor, Mohsin, Hamza, Junaid, Azeem and others for violating the Marriage and Punjab Sound System Acts. Police also recovered Rs 28,760, a sound system, fireworks and other items from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate operations against aerial firing and violators of the Marriage and Punjab Sound System Acts, he added.