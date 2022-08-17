47 booked over illegal business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Civil Defence Department registered 47 cases against shopkeepers on the charge of running illegal business of decanting and mini-petrol pumps in the city during the last month.

Civil Defence Officer Mahmood Hussain Gill said here Wednesday the department also forwarded 34 challans to the court of special judicial magistrate and sealed 56 others shops.

He said that crackdown against the elements involved in illegal businesswould continue without any discrimination.