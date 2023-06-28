Open Menu

47 Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 09:48 PM

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 47 commercial vehicles for charging extra fares from passengers who were returning to their homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 47 commercial vehicles for charging extra fares from passengers who were returning to their homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a crackdown against transporters charging extra fares from passengers.

The RTA team checked various commercial vehicles and found 47 involved in overcharging, adding the team impounded the vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 on the transporters.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of RTA said that the department was also tightening the noose around the commercial vehicles without fitness certificates and route permits.

She said that the team of RTA would remain alert in the field during the Eid holidays to facilitate masses.

She urged the masses to get their complaint registered with RTA regarding overcharging.

Related Topics

Holidays Fine Vehicles RTA Alert From

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

5 minutes ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

9 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

10 minutes ago
Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

10 minutes ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

34 minutes ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

34 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan