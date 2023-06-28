47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 47 commercial vehicles for charging extra fares from passengers who were returning to their homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a crackdown against transporters charging extra fares from passengers.

The RTA team checked various commercial vehicles and found 47 involved in overcharging, adding the team impounded the vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 on the transporters.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of RTA said that the department was also tightening the noose around the commercial vehicles without fitness certificates and route permits.

She said that the team of RTA would remain alert in the field during the Eid holidays to facilitate masses.

She urged the masses to get their complaint registered with RTA regarding overcharging.