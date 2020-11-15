47 corona cases reported during last 10 days in Bajaur: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 47 positive cases of Corona have been reported during last 10 days in the district said Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Sherpao on Saturday.

He said this during a meeting regarding COVID-19, the Deputy Commissioner said that 33 cases have been reported from educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion Assistant District education Officer Haji Nazir Malakhel said that Bandgai High School, Kot Kai High school and Pasht High School has been closed due to corona cases and has given five days holidays to a class in Dherkai High School from where several cases were reported.

The DC urged upon people to follow SOPs to beat the pandemic.

He asked the heads of institutions to take action who violate the SOPs.