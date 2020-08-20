UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

47 criminals arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 47 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

The police arrested 11 drug traffickers and recovered 4.

225 kg hashish and 159 liters liquor from their possession. The police also arrested 17 gamblers with stake money of Rs 11,220.

Similarly, 5 illicit weapon holders were arrested and 10 pistols, a repeater, a gun, a revolver and a Kalashnikov were recoveredfrom their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

