47 'criminals' Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

47 'criminals' arrested

The police arrested 47 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):The police arrested 47 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 1.

55-kilogram charas and 343-litre liquor from them, besides nabbing 10 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 5210.

Similarly, the police also arrested 19 illicit weapon holders and recovered 16 pistols, one rifle, one gun and one revolver from their possession.

