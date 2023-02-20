UrduPoint.com

47 Criminals Arrested

Published February 20, 2023

47 criminals arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested 47 criminals including 21 for stealing water from canal and two power pilferers in a crackdown launched across the district during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three drug peddlers, one illegal weapon holder besides recovering 40-litre liquor, one pistol and rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, 15 gamblers were arrested with stake money and gambling material while three kite sellers were held with 135 kites and chemical thread during the crackdown. The police have also arrested two drivers for over speeding.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the police station concerned, sources added.

