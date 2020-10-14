UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:33 PM

47 criminals arrested in faisalabad

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 47 criminals, including seven proclaimed offenders, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 47 criminals, including seven proclaimed offenders, in the district.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 8.34kg hashish, 3.23kg poppy and 210 litre liquor besides nabbing 20 gamblers with Rs 37,768.

Similarly, the police also arrested five accused and recovered three guns, a rifle, a pistoland a number of rounds.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

PM vows to expose Indian human rights violations i ..

5 seconds ago

Lavrov Calls for Strengthening of Russia-Italy Coo ..

7 seconds ago

SC rejects pre-arrest bail of Asimullah

9 seconds ago

IHC summons record from ECP about Faisal Vawda

10 seconds ago

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

13 seconds ago

Three police officers awarded cash prizes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.