47 criminals arrested in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 47 criminals, including seven proclaimed offenders, in the district.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 8.34kg hashish, 3.23kg poppy and 210 litre liquor besides nabbing 20 gamblers with Rs 37,768.

Similarly, the police also arrested five accused and recovered three guns, a rifle, a pistoland a number of rounds.