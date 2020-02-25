UrduPoint.com
47 'criminals' Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:14 PM

The police arrested 47 alleged criminals including 16 proclaimed offenders in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 47 alleged criminals including 16 proclaimed offenders in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Tuesday the police also recovered 14 pistols, six guns, three rifles, two Kalashnikovs, 8.191-kilogram charas and 228 litres of liquor from them.

