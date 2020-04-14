47 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

The police have claimed to arrest 47 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The police have claimed to arrest 47 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, police spokesman said here Tuesday that the police arrested eight illicit weapon holders and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle, one repeater and bullets from their possession besides nabbing 17 gamblers during same period.

The police also nabbed 11 drug traffickers and recovered 3.9 kilograms Chars and 183 liter Liquor from them,