47 Criminals Arrested Infaisalabad

6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

47 criminals arrested infaisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 47 criminals including two proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that the police arrested 13 drug traffickers,14 gamblers and recovered 4.

09 kilograms charas,278 litres liquor and bet money of Rs.18820 from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 18 illegal weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, 7 guns, a rifle,a kalashnikov, a revolver and a number of bullets from their possession during this period.

Further investigation was under progress.

