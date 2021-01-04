47 criminals caught

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police in a crackdown against criminals arrested 47 criminals including gamblers, kite sellers/flyers during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams arrested 32 kite manufacturers/flyers after registration of cases against them, recovered 15,882 kites and 28 rolls of string.

The police teams nabbed 7 gamblers and recovered Rs 10,380 stake money from them.

Likewise, police held a wine supplier Rasheed Maseih and recovered 46 bottles of liquor from his possession. Khurrianwala police apprehended a drug pusher Alam Sher and seized 1.4 kg opium from his hideout.

During action against illicit weapons, police arrested 8 criminals, recovered 7 pistols and a kalashnikov from their possession.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases against them.