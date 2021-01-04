UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47 Criminals Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

47 criminals caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police in a crackdown against criminals arrested 47 criminals including gamblers, kite sellers/flyers during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams arrested 32 kite manufacturers/flyers after registration of cases against them, recovered 15,882 kites and 28 rolls of string.

The police teams nabbed 7 gamblers and recovered Rs 10,380 stake money from them.

Likewise, police held a wine supplier Rasheed Maseih and recovered 46 bottles of liquor from his possession. Khurrianwala police apprehended a drug pusher Alam Sher and seized 1.4 kg opium from his hideout.

During action against illicit weapons, police arrested 8 criminals, recovered 7 pistols and a kalashnikov from their possession.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

15 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

30 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

41 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.