47 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:26 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 47 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 47 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 4.

8 kg hashish and 120 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 28 gamblers with stake money of Rs 15,820.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 8 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

