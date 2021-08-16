UrduPoint.com

47 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

Police Monday arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.

9-kg hashish and 167 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,360.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered nine pistols, one revolver, two guns, three repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

