47 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.
9-kg hashish and 167 litres of liquor from them.
The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,360.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered nine pistols, one revolver, two guns, three repeaters and a number of bullets from them.