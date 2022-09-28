47 'criminals' including 5 POs held

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 47 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish and 102 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 21 gamblers and recovered Rs 31,050 from them. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.