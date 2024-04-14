Open Menu

47 Drivers Booked For Traffic Violation In 4 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police have booked 47 drivers on the charge of violation of traffic rules and regulations and committing one-wheeling in Faisalabad during the last 4 days including Eid holidays.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the traffic police on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone launched a vigorous campaign against violation of traffic rules and regulations and nabbed 47 drivers during the last 4 days.

He said that some youths were driving their motorcycles after removing its silencers whereas some others were involved in one-wheeling and posing serious threats to the lives of travellers and road users. Similarly, some drivers were involved in rash driving while some others were nabbed for speeding and violating traffic signals.

He said that separate cases were also registered against the violators in addition to impounding their vehicles while further action against them is under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Holidays Vehicles Road Traffic Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

20 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

20 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

20 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

20 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

20 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

20 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

20 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

20 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

20 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan