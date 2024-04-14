47 drivers booked for traffic violation in 4 days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police have booked 47 drivers on the charge of violation of traffic rules and regulations and committing one-wheeling in Faisalabad during the last 4 days including Eid holidays.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the traffic police on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone launched a vigorous campaign against violation of traffic rules and regulations and nabbed 47 drivers during the last 4 days.

He said that some youths were driving their motorcycles after removing its silencers whereas some others were involved in one-wheeling and posing serious threats to the lives of travellers and road users. Similarly, some drivers were involved in rash driving while some others were nabbed for speeding and violating traffic signals.

He said that separate cases were also registered against the violators in addition to impounding their vehicles while further action against them is under progress.