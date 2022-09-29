UrduPoint.com

47 Drugs Addicts Shifted To Rehabilitation Centres: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

47 drugs addicts shifted to rehabilitation centres: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud said here on Thursday that 47 drug addicts from Hayatabad were shifted to nearby rehabilitation centers for treatment.

He said that 47 additional drug addicts have been detained and admitted to rehabilitation centers during midnight operations in different phases of Hayatabad under the Clean Peshawar campaign launched against drugs.

He said that rehabilitation addicts would be given vocational training to make them useful citizens.

The Commissioner said that the campaign would continue till the rehabilitation of the last addict.

He sought the cooperation of the families of drug victims so that they could spend normal life after rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs From

Recent Stories

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

17 minutes ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

46 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.