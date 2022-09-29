47 drugs addicts shifted to rehabilitation centres: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud said here on Thursday that 47 drug addicts from Hayatabad were shifted to nearby rehabilitation centers for treatment.

He said that 47 additional drug addicts have been detained and admitted to rehabilitation centers during midnight operations in different phases of Hayatabad under the Clean Peshawar campaign launched against drugs.

He said that rehabilitation addicts would be given vocational training to make them useful citizens.

The Commissioner said that the campaign would continue till the rehabilitation of the last addict.

He sought the cooperation of the families of drug victims so that they could spend normal life after rehabilitation.