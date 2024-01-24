47 FIRs Registered During Ongoing Drive Against Underage Drivers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 47 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours, said a police spokesman.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.
The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.
The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers adding that fatal road accidents occur due to reckless driving of particularly underage drivers.
