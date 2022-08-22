UrduPoint.com

47 Food Outlets Fined:

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

47 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 47 food points and four milk carrying vehicles over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials,food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at 11 dairy shops,13 grocery stores,10 sweets shops,8 hotels,3 chicken shops,a juice and mutton shop in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 589,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on owners of four milk supplying vehicles.

The PFA teams discarded 300-kg 'khoya', 90 litres adulterated milk, 30-kg sweets, 28-kg spices, 16-litres oil, 15-kg ketchup, 4-kg honey and 3-kg vermicelli,while notices were served to 295 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

