47 gamblers booked over dog fighting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested gamblers including 47 dog fighters in a violations of dog-fighting and recovered stake money Rs 25,400, 40 mobile phones from their possessions Police have also confiscated 5 vehicles, a motorcycle and 04 dogs from their possession and registered separate cases against them under the gambling act and started investigation.

Those arrested were identified as Naeem, Mohammad Pervez, Talib Hussain, Abdul Majeed, Amjad Mahmood, Mohammad Yaqub, Mamun Khurshid, Waqar Ahmad, Imran Riaz, Raza Asif, Sajid Mahmood, Mobin Azmat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal, Haq Nawaz, Hakim Khan, Mohammad.

Javed, Mohammad Kamran, Shoaib, Waqas Ahmed, Asad, Chavez, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Bilal, Javed Khan, Mohammad Tauqeer, Bilal Hussain, Axir Akhtar, Mohammad Shabir, Shahid Ali, Nadeem Akhtar, Mubashir Iqbal, Rashid, Haroon, Sajjad, Ehsanul Haq, Roshan Ali, Muzaffar, Asad Hayat, Bahamand, Muhammad Siddique, Ajmal, Alamgir, Akhtar, Manzoor Hussain, Nadeem.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other evils, action against gamblers will be continued.