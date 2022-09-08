47 head constables promoted as ASIs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore police promotion board considered 80 cases on Thursday and cleared Names of 47 head constables for promotion as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar chaired the meeting. SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir and others senior Officers were members of the promotion board.