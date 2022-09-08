UrduPoint.com

47 Head Constables Promoted As ASIs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 06:50 PM

47 head constables promoted as ASIs

The Lahore police promotion board considered 80 cases on Thursday and cleared names of 47 head constables for promotion as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore police promotion board considered 80 cases on Thursday and cleared Names of 47 head constables for promotion as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar chaired the meeting. SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir and others senior Officers were members of the promotion board.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diver ..

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diverse fields: PM

4 minutes ago
 Powell Says US Federal Reserve Must 'Act Strongly' ..

Powell Says US Federal Reserve Must 'Act Strongly' to Avoid 1980s-Style Inflatio ..

40 seconds ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 25000 each among 19 thousand wo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 25000 each among 19 thousand women in TM Khan

43 seconds ago
 PAJCCI opposes enhanced duties on fresh Afghan pro ..

PAJCCI opposes enhanced duties on fresh Afghan products

44 seconds ago
 European Commissioner Believes Russians 'Should No ..

European Commissioner Believes Russians 'Should Not Have Easy Access' to EU

46 seconds ago
 Chief Minister forms cabinet privatisation committ ..

Chief Minister forms cabinet privatisation committee

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.