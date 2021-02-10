UrduPoint.com
47 Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

47 held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 47 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams arrested eight proclaimed offenders and nine drug pushers and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish and 122 liter liquor from them.

The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 7,000.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 13 people and recovered 12 pistols and a repeater gun from them during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

