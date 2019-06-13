47 illegal water connections disconnected in Sargodha

The Municipal Corporation Sargodha (MCS), during a campaign, disconnected 47 illegal connections in Satellite Town X-Block area, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha (MCS), during a campaign, disconnected 47 illegal connections in Satellite Town X-Block area, here on Thursday.

An eight-member team,led by Superintendent Water Works (TMC) Liaqat Qureshi, took action in the area.

The TMC also issued notice to people and imposed fine on them.

Other areas where the team carried out checking included Muslim Town, Ahsan Town, Gulshan-e-Rehman, Iqbal Park and Jameel Park.