4.7 Kg hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 alleged drug-traffickers including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 4700 grams hashish, 330 liter liquor, 2 rifle 444 bore , 1 pistol of 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and Rs1750 in cash from them.

Those arrested were identified as Yasmeen Bibi, Qamar Abbas,Tanveer Ahmad, Fazal Elahi, Khizar Hayat, Adil Abbas, Muhammad Arshad, Manazir Ali, Sajid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.