UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.7 Kg Hashish Seized, 12 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

4.7 Kg hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested 12 alleged drug-traffickers including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 12 alleged drug-traffickers including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman Friday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 4700 grams hashish, 330 liter liquor, 2 rifle 444 bore , 1 pistol of 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and Rs1750 in cash from them.

Those arrested were identified as Yasmeen Bibi, Qamar Abbas,Tanveer Ahmad, Fazal Elahi, Khizar Hayat, Adil Abbas, Muhammad Arshad, Manazir Ali, Sajid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

16 minutes ago

All Pakistan Cricket Tournament starts in Muzaffar ..

2 minutes ago

Killer gets 80 years jail imprisonment

2 minutes ago

Couple among three killed in road accident in Sarg ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Abe to Visit Moscow for WWII Victory Day C ..

2 minutes ago

Environment committee issues NOCs for 61 petrol pu ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.