UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47 Latest Equipped Vehicles Being Provided To Punjab Highway Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:22 PM

47 latest equipped vehicles being provided to Punjab Highway Police

Punjab Government has taken a positive step to provide 47 new vehicles to Punjab Highway Patrol in all regions of Punjab on the direction of Additional IG Patrol Shahid Hanif

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Government has taken a positive step to provide 47 new vehicles to Punjab Highway Patrol in all regions of Punjab on the direction of Additional IG Patrol Shahid Hanif.

In this regard, a ceremony, presided over by SSP Patrol Police Rawalpindi Region Sajid Kayani, was organized at Regional Office SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi for handing over new vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Patrol Police Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that induction of new vehicles to Patrol Police would enhance the capacity of Patrol Police Rawalpindi and provide timely assistance to the people on highways as well as take action against criminal elements.

He further said that in case of any damage to the new vehicles, the in-charges and drivers would be questioned. DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz, Abid Khan and Aftab Ahmed Butt were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Rawalpindi Ahmed Butt Criminals All

Recent Stories

SIU arrests two street criminals

1 second ago

Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election R ..

3 seconds ago

Russia Rejects German Diplomat's 'Pseudo-Historica ..

4 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulan ..

6 seconds ago

Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcy ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas compressor directed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.