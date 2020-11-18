47 latest equipped vehicles being provided to Punjab Highway Police

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Government has taken a positive step to provide 47 new vehicles to Punjab Highway Patrol in all regions of Punjab on the direction of Additional IG Patrol Shahid Hanif.

In this regard, a ceremony, presided over by SSP Patrol Police Rawalpindi Region Sajid Kayani, was organized at Regional Office SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Rawalpindi for handing over new vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Patrol Police Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that induction of new vehicles to Patrol Police would enhance the capacity of Patrol Police Rawalpindi and provide timely assistance to the people on highways as well as take action against criminal elements.

He further said that in case of any damage to the new vehicles, the in-charges and drivers would be questioned. DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz, Abid Khan and Aftab Ahmed Butt were also present on the occasion.