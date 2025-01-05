4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The 4.7 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Kalat city and its surrounding areas in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake with its depth measured at 18 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, a private news channel reported.

The epicenter was located 22 kilometers from Sibi, a city in Balochistan.

Despite the intensity of the earthquake, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property from any part of the capital or its neighboring regions.