4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat And Surrounding Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts the district of Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday.
According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center,the depth of the earthquake was 61 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain range.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
