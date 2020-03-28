4.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Earthquake tremors jolted Islamabad and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon

According to the initial reports, the intensity of the tremors was recorded 4.7 on the Richter scale.

According to the initial reports, the intensity of the tremors was recorded 4.7 on the Richter scale.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epic-center of the earthquake was Tajikistan Afghanistan border.

It had a depth of 209 km, a private news channels reported.

The tremors spread fear amongst locals, although no human or material damage was reported.