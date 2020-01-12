UrduPoint.com
4.7 Magnitude Quake Tremors Felt In AJK, Upper Parts Of Country

Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

4.7 magnitude quake tremors felt in AJK, upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A 4.7 magnitude earthquake tremor was felt in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and upper parts of the country on Sunday.

According to details, tremors were felt in Swat, Upper Dir, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, GB and other areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. There were no reports of any injuries or damage to property, private news channels reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.7 on the Richter scale. Whereas, the epicenter of the quake was 58 kilometers from Chalas at a depth of 15 kilometers.

