Open Menu

47 Marriage Halls Sealed For Violations In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

47 marriage halls sealed for violations in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) In response to directives from caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a province-wide crackdown on marriage halls violating regulations regarding one-dish policies and operating late hours is currently in progress.

During the last 24 hours, around 47 marriage halls across different districts were sealed and fined Rs 3.7 million for non-compliance. Additionally, 12 cases were filed against the hall management, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Specifically in Lahore division, 22 wedding halls faced closure for violating the regulations. FIRs were lodged against the management of 10 halls, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals. A collective fine of Rs 260,000 was imposed on four halls.

Rawalpindi division witnessed inspections at 95 marriage halls, with fines amounting to Rs 150,000 imposed on five establishments for breaching the Marriage Functions Act.

In Multan division, scrutiny of 98 marriage halls led to fines of Rs 400,000 in four instances of regulation violation. Within Faisalabad division, the management of six marriage halls faced fines totaling Rs 675,000 for flouting the one-dish rule. Bahawalpur division saw the closure of 21 wedding halls, accompanied by fines amounting to Rs 170,5000. In Gujranwala division, two marriage halls were sealed, and another was fined Rs 50,000. DG Khan division witnessed inspections at 1,358 wedding halls, resulting in fines of Rs 315,000 in 13 cases of regulation violation. Two halls were sealed, and cases were registered against two others for violating the one-dish rule.

Additionally, the management of two marriage halls in Sargodha division was fined Rs 100,000 for non-compliance with the one-dish rule.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Fine Marriage Sargodha Bahawalpur Gujranwala Progress From Million

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

3 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

4 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

5 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

5 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

8 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan