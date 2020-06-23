47 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :About 147 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9634 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 96002 people were screened for the virus till June 23, out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 3694 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 106 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.