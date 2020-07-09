UrduPoint.com
47 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Thu 09th July 2020

47 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :About 47 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan taking the tally to 11099 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 113381 people were screened for the virus till July 9, out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 6931 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 125 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

