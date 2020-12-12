UrduPoint.com
47 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the tally to 162 in the district while 47 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the tally to 162 in the district while 47 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, with the advent of winter and non observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the number of coronavirus patients had increased in Hyderabad and other adjoining districts. Zainab Mari and Adeel breathed their last at LU hospital Hyderabad late on Friday while 47 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

� As many as, 44 patients were admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad and Jasmhoro while rest are in home isolation, according to a daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

According to details, 15 patients were admitted in ICU, 13 in HDU of Hyderabad hospital while 07 under trial prisoners were also admitted in isolation wards while at LU hospital Jamshoro one patient was on ventilator, another one in ICU and seven patients in HDU. The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to curb the contagion. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.

