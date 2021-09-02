47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

About 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31379 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :About 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31379 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1035425 people were screened for the virus till September 02 out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 30559 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 339 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.