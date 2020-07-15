47 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

About 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11,239 in the province on Tuesday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 119,200 people were screened for the virus till July 14, out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 7883 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 127 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.