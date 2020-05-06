47 nabbed in Multan on profiteering charges

District government teams have raided and caught 47 shopkeepers over profiteering during last 24 hours in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :District government teams have raided and caught 47 shopkeepers over profiteering during last 24 hours in Multan district.

The price control magistrates had conducted raids against profiteers and sent 13 to jail directly through summary trial and got lodged 34 cases against profiteers.

The teams also imposed Rs 247, 600 fine to different profiteers by checking 693 shops in last 24 hours.

A total of 138 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

APP /sak