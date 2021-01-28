47 new varieties of agricultural commodity seeds approved in meeting

Agricultural scientists should focus on developing new varieties of crops that can withstand the ongoing climate change and have high productivity with resistance to diseases, which will increase agricultural yields per acre and farmers' profit, this was stated by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while presiding over the 54th meeting of Punjab Seed Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Agricultural scientists should focus on developing new varieties of crops that can withstand the ongoing climate change and have high productivity with resistance to diseases, which will increase agricultural yields per acre and farmers' profit, this was stated by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while presiding over the 54th meeting of Punjab Seed Council.

The meeting approved 47 new varieties of public-private sector agricultural commodity seeds.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi congratulated the agricultural scientists on the development of new varieties and directed them to further improve the research trials/ data and for the future approval of varieties of agricultural commodities in Punjab Seed Council for Variety Registration and DNA was made conditional on fingerprinting in future.

The Provincial Minister urged the agricultural scientists to discover varieties that could be profitable while keeping the production cost of farmers in the field for five years or more.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, new varieties of resistant crops are being prepared so that the incidence of diseases on crops is minimized and agricultural production per acre can be increased.

Punjab Agriculture directed to form a committee which would examine the new varieties of cotton as per the set international standards and it would have representation from Aptma, Director General (Research) and private sector.

Special Secretary Agriculture Waqar Hussain, M. D Punjab Syed Corporation Muhammad Khalid Raju, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture (Research) Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director Central Cotton Research Institute Multan Dr. Saghir, Director Directorate of Agricultural Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and members of Punjab Seed Council and breeders of public and private sector participated in large numbers.