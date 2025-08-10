Open Menu

47 Outlaws Nabbed, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

47 outlaws nabbed, drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Noon, Khanna, Kirpa, Koral, Humak, Lohi Bher, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town and Sangjani police stations arrested 34 accused involved in various criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that 7,043 grams of heroin, 3,432 grams of ice, 19 pistols with ammunition, and daggers were recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are under way.

He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also arrested 13 criminals.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime to ensure peace and security in the Federal capital.

He said ICT Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and no elements would be allowed to disturb public order. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via helpline Pucar-15 to help eradicate crime through mutual cooperation./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

4 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

5 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan