47 Outlaws Nabbed, Drugs, Weapons Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Karachi Company, Sumbal, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Noon, Khanna, Kirpa, Koral, Humak, Lohi Bher, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town and Sangjani police stations arrested 34 accused involved in various criminal activities.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that 7,043 grams of heroin, 3,432 grams of ice, 19 pistols with ammunition, and daggers were recovered from their possession. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are under way.
He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also arrested 13 criminals.
Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is continuing its effective crackdown against crime to ensure peace and security in the Federal capital.
He said ICT Police remains committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, and no elements would be allowed to disturb public order. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via helpline Pucar-15 to help eradicate crime through mutual cooperation./APP-rzr-mkz
