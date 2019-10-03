UrduPoint.com
47 PHP Officials Dismissed Over Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:21 PM

47 PHP officials dismissed over corruption

Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary dismissed 47 officials from the service involved in misconduct and corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary dismissed 47 officials from the service involved in misconduct and corruption.

The officials were called in an orderly room for further hearing after which SSP Headquarters Mehmoodul Hassan issued orders of their dismissal.

The dismissed officials included one inspector, seven ASIs, two head constables and 37 constables besides six others.

On this occasion, Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary said that there was no place in the police department for black sheep involved in corruption,adding that the department appreciated and encouraged dutiful and honest officials.

