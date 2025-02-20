Open Menu

47 Police Officers Suspended In Sukkur Range For Corruption & Misconduct

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM

47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct

In a crackdown on corruption and misconduct, 47 police officers and personnel from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts have been suspended on Thursday and ordered to report to the Sukkur Range Office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a crackdown on corruption and misconduct, 47 police officers and personnel from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts have been suspended on Thursday and ordered to report to the Sukkur Range Office.

The suspensions were made on the orders of DIG Sukkur, Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, who had earlier warned police officers and personnel against engaging in corrupt and illegal activities.

The suspended officers include SHO Rani Pur Sub-Inspector Abdul Jabbar Memon, ASI Hadi Bakhsh, ASI Manzoor Hussain Narejo, SHO Babarlio Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, and SHO B-Section Inspector Mushtaq Ali Jatoi from Khairpur district.

Additionally, 18 officers and personnel from Khairpur, 9 from Sukkur, and 13 from Ghotki have also been suspended.

DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar reiterated his commitment to rooting out corruption and misconduct from the police department.

He warned that any officer or personnel found involved in corrupt or illegal activities would be dealt with strictly and would not be spared.

Recent Stories

LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auctio ..

LDA generates Rs. 3.55bln revenue in single auction

57 seconds ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditori ..

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates renovated auditorium at Faculty of Agricultural ..

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ

23 seconds ago
 Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan

Khuli Katcheri held for minorities in DIKhan

49 seconds ago
 47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for C ..

47 police officers Suspended in Sukkur Range for Corruption & Misconduct

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian T ..

Pakistan displays top notch performance in Asian Taekwondo C’ships

52 seconds ago
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain f ..

Rang-e-Pakistan Festival rescheduled due to rain forecast

54 seconds ago
 Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accid ..

Two killed, three injured in Fateh Jang road accident

55 seconds ago
 IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security f ..

IGP reviews KPIs, development projects, security for Champions Trophy

4 minutes ago
 Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of ..

Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam

4 minutes ago
 2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment te ..

2 cops among 6 booked over fraud in recruitment tests

4 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-frui ..

Billion Tree Plus Plantation Drive: 2,000 non-fruit and over 150 fruit trees to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan