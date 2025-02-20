47 Police Officers Suspended In Sukkur Range For Corruption & Misconduct
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a crackdown on corruption and misconduct, 47 police officers and personnel from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts have been suspended on Thursday and ordered to report to the Sukkur Range Office.
The suspensions were made on the orders of DIG Sukkur, Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, who had earlier warned police officers and personnel against engaging in corrupt and illegal activities.
The suspended officers include SHO Rani Pur Sub-Inspector Abdul Jabbar Memon, ASI Hadi Bakhsh, ASI Manzoor Hussain Narejo, SHO Babarlio Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, and SHO B-Section Inspector Mushtaq Ali Jatoi from Khairpur district.
Additionally, 18 officers and personnel from Khairpur, 9 from Sukkur, and 13 from Ghotki have also been suspended.
DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar reiterated his commitment to rooting out corruption and misconduct from the police department.
He warned that any officer or personnel found involved in corrupt or illegal activities would be dealt with strictly and would not be spared.
