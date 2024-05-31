Open Menu

47 Police Officials Get Promotion

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, approved the promotion of 47 police officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts.

The promotion board meeting was held by RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary at Regional Office in Multan here on Friday.

City Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, DPO Khanewal Ismail Rehman Kharak, DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz and Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang were present.

The District Promotion Board unanimously approved the promotions of head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors.

On this occasion, the RPO said that promotions were the right of police officers which will enhance their professionalism and passion to work.

He congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to continue performing duty diligently and with dedication.

As many as 18 were promoted from constable to head constable, 18 from head constable to assistant sub-inspector and 11 from assistant sub-inspector to sub-inspector.

