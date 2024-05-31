47 Police Officials Get Promotion
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, approved the promotion of 47 police officials from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts.
The promotion board meeting was held by RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary at Regional Office in Multan here on Friday.
City Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, DPO Khanewal Ismail Rehman Kharak, DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz and Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang were present.
The District Promotion Board unanimously approved the promotions of head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors.
On this occasion, the RPO said that promotions were the right of police officers which will enhance their professionalism and passion to work.
He congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to continue performing duty diligently and with dedication.
As many as 18 were promoted from constable to head constable, 18 from head constable to assistant sub-inspector and 11 from assistant sub-inspector to sub-inspector.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intermediate exams centres inspected in Dera8 minutes ago
-
PHC directs private hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients18 minutes ago
-
FDA DG for speed up recovery campaign18 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra suspends Battal Police Station staff over allegations28 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 12 persons for threatening MEPCO team28 minutes ago
-
CDA launches digital transformation of property services from August 1428 minutes ago
-
Emerging vocal talents captivate audience in electrifying music competition at PAC38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army boosts girls' education in NW38 minutes ago
-
IHRA emphasizes sun safety amid rising temperatures38 minutes ago
-
PAF, Navy supporting civic agencies along IWMB to extinguish inferno at Margalla Hills: Romina38 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army38 minutes ago
-
Operation underway to douse fire on Margalla Hills: DC38 minutes ago