47 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Single Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric�Power�Company (MEPCO)��has caught 47 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan,�Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG�Khan and detected theft of 81,800 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against two power pilferers over Involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.

