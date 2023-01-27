UrduPoint.com

47 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 47 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 56,553 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed and cases got registered against two power pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

Pakistan

