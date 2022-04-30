UrduPoint.com

47 Professional Beggars Held

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 47 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

On the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of the city andnot only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

