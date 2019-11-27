47 public sector departments owe Rs870 million to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

Forty seven public sector departments owed Rs870 million to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) Forty seven public sector departments owed Rs870 million to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

FESCO spokesman said here Wednesday that WASA was the major defaulter of the company which owe Rs100 million, whereas, hospitals have to pay defaulted amount of Rs190 million.

Similarly, irrigation department have to pay Rs90 million, Punjab police Rs50 million, TMA Sargodha Rs80 million and TMA Kot Momin have to pay Rs 65 million to the Fesco.

FESCO chief commercial officer Rana Rafiq said that final notices had been issued to the chronic defaulters and their electricity connections would be cut, if they failed to pay dues within few days.