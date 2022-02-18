47 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 89,000 on 47 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration on Friday said today that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.