47 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates fined 47 shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts on Saturday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the magistrates inspected 900 shops invarious markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items. They found 47 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering, and imposed a fine of Rs 73,000 on them.

