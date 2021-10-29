47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 47 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected 708 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 47 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.62,500/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.