47 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 91,000 on 47 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the city during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 91,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.