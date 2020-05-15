47 shopkeepers held over violation of lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 15 persons for keeping their shops open in Main Bazaar Daska despite lockdown, here on Thursday.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 32 shopkeepers in Pasrur, over violation of the lockdown and registered separate cases against them.