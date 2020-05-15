UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47 Shopkeepers Held Over Violation Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:58 PM

47 shopkeepers held over violation of lockdown

Police have arrested 15 persons for keeping their shops open in Main Bazaar Daska despite lockdown, here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 15 persons for keeping their shops open in Main Bazaar Daska despite lockdown, here on Thursday.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 32 shopkeepers in Pasrur, over violation of the lockdown and registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Daska Pasrur

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

9 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

14 minutes ago

Florida police seek NFL players in alleged armed r ..

36 seconds ago

Hungary PM Orban flags end to virus emergency powe ..

38 seconds ago

Saplings planted as part of Green Bahawalpur campa ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.